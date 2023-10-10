KCR NEVER WORKED FOR THE POOR AIMING TO MAKE HIS SON TELANGANA CM AMIT SHAH

Adilabad (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao never worked for the poor but only concentrated on how to make his son K T Rama Rao the CM of the state, in the past 10 years of his rule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Addressing a public rally here, Shah alleged the BRS government in the state did not fulfill the poll promises such as double bedroom housing for tribals.

"KCR's aim is only to make his son as CM. But the BJP's aim is to ensure that every tribal of Adilabad gets education, jobs and also water for the farmers," Shah said. CM Rao is addressed as KCR. "You have two choices. One is the KCR government which thinks of his son and daughter and on the other hand you have Prime Minister Narendra Modi who thinks of Dalits, poor and adivasis," he said.

Telangana needs a double engine government. That means the Modi government at the Centre as well as in the state. He exuded confidence that under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will form the government in Telangana, apparently after the November 30 Assembly polls. Shah alleged Telangana has become number one in farmers' suicides and crime against women and children.