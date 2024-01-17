Hyderabad: Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha who skipped the latest summon by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy 'scam' case has written a letter to the probe agency expressing her unwillingness to appear before it, sources said on Wednesday. Sources said that Kavitha, daughter of the former Chief Minister KCR has written to the ED through her lawyers.

Sources said that Kavitha's lawyers have already written to the ED that it is not appropriate to issue notices again while the case is pending in a separate court and that Kavita will not attend the hearing. The ED has issued repeated notices to Kavitha to investigate her alleged role in the Delhi liquor 'scam' case.

Following the summons by the ED, Kavitha approached the Supreme Court against the notices. But on the 5th of this month, the ED issued a notice to Kavitha and told her to attend the hearing at their office in Delhi on the 17th of this month (Wednesday). The ED had in March and September last too issued a summon to Kavitha in connection with the probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too was summoned by the ED on January 13 for the fourth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The ED has asked the Delhi CM to join the investigation on January 18. The Delhi CM had last week skipped the third summon in the case.