Bengaluru (Karnataka) : An FIR (first information report) has been registered in Bengaluru against Telangana Congress leader Kumbam Shiva Kumar Reddy for allegedly raping a girl at a five-star hotel in the city, police officials here said. The FIR was lodged at Cubbon Park police limits based on allegations made by the rape survivor.

It is alleged that the accused brought the girl to the hotel and raped her. Previously, Reddy had faced a similar allegation and an FIR was registered against him at the Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana. Now, another rape case has been registered in the Cubbon Park police station in the Karnataka capital city.

The lodging of rape case against the Congress leader created a sensation in political circles. The accused Shiva Kumar Reddy was stated to have unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly election in Telangana.

In August this year, Kumbam Shiva Kumar Reddy was booked for raping a woman by luring her by offering to marry her under the Panjagutta police station limits in Hyderabad. As per reports, Shiva Kumar Reddy has served as the Naraynpet District Congress president in Telangana. In that case, the Congress leader was accused of cheating the woman victim by telling her that his wife was sick and that he would marry her. (with agency inputs)