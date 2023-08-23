JITENDRA SINGH CONGRESS HAIL SUCCESS OF CHANDRAYAAN 3 MISSION AFTER SOFT LANDING ON MOON

Hyderabad: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hailed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission after soft-landing on the moon. The main Opposition Congress also praised ISRO and congratulated the scientists for the rare feat.

"While the world fantasises about the moon, we have actually felt the moon. The world dreams of the moon, and we have seen the dream getting converted into reality sky is not the limit", Union Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters minutes after the Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the moon. "We have the ability to achieve success through cost-effective means," added Singh.

The Congress on its part said that the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission is the "collective success of every Indian". "An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade-long space programme. We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said in a statement.

According to Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, through the Chandrayaan-3, the country has displayed scientific prowess to the world. "The immaculate soft-landing of Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover is a fitting tribute to Dr Homi J Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Dr Satish Dhawan, Dr Meghnad Saha, Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and many other legendary scientists who paved the way for India’s unmatchable progress in the field of space research and scientific dexterity," added Kharge.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also hailed ISRO for the achievement. "Look, the Moon has come closer to us. It's a moment of joy as Tiranga gets hoisted on the Moon. After landing on the Moon successfully, Chandrayaan-3 is reflecting India's presence on the lunar surface. On this great occasion, I express gratitude towards ISRO and its scientists as we have got this achievement owing to their skills, courage and brilliance," Manohar Lal Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a powerful display of capabilities and power of new India." "Under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and guidance, ISRO scientists did what no one could do. Moon's south pole was impossible for the world until now, but our visionary scientists have made it possible. With the pure emotion of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', I congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and greetings to the nation for this success," Yogi Adiyanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

