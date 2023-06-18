New Delhi: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has secured the top rank in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance test JEE-Advanced. The results of the entrance exam were announced on Sunday morning, officials said.

It was a double delight for the IIT Hyderabad Zone as the female topper also belonged to the city. Officials of the IIT-Guwahati, which conducted the exam this year, said that Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks. They added that Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone was the topper among females. Sree scored 298 out of 360 marks.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2023 results declared: Ranker shares exam preparation strategy

According to a senior official from the IIT-Guwahati, a total of 1,80,372 appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced. "Out of these, 43,773 have qualified. A total of 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students have cleared the JEE-Advanced 2023," the senior official added. JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. This exam was conducted on June 4.

The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced is considered the world's toughest and the country's most prestigious engineering entrance exam.The candidates can look up their results at jeeadv.ac.in, which is the IIT JEE Advanced website.

Meanwhile, Prabhav Khandelwal of Rajasthan, who got 61st rank in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains this year, secured 6th rank in the JEE Advanced. After the JEE Mains rank, Khandelwal was upset but later he revised the entire syllabus in less than one month. Following which, he was able to be among the top 10 rankers.

Also read: JEE-Main results 2023: 43 candidates bag perfect 100 score