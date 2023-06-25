Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy's daughter has accused him of illegally registering a government plot in Cheryala in her name and announced to return it to the municipality.

The two-time MLA's daughter Tulja Bhavani Reddy, whose relationship with her father has got strained in the recent past, alleged that the land under Cheryala Municipality of Telangana's Siddipet District was registered in her name by her father. She razed the boundary wall of the 1200 yards of land and said that she would hand over the land to Cheryala Municipality through court.

She said that being an MLA it is wrong for her father to do such an illegal act. "I am rectifying my father's mistake by returning the land. Please forgive us," she said.

She further said that her father had amassed properties worth Rs 1000 crore and was also receiving rents from them. She said that she wanted to return the land to the government ever since she learnt that the plot was registered in her name.

Tulja Bhavani apologised to the people of Cherya for her father's act. She said that the land was encroached by her father and registered in her name without her knowledge. She even went on to erect a notice board on the site informing that the plot encroached by her father was being returned by her and she sought her apology from people of Cheryala.

Last month, Tulja Bhavani alleged that her father had forged her signature and leased a commercial property that was owned by her to a bank. She had even lodged a complaint at Hyderabad's Uppal police station against her father in this connection.