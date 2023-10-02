Jana Sena to contest in 32 Assembly constituencies in Telangana
Published: 51 minutes ago
Jana Sena to contest in 32 Assembly constituencies in Telangana
Published: 51 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Film star-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena is all set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The party announced that it will contest in 32 Assembly constituencies in the state. To this extent, the list of constituencies was released by the party on Monday. The Telangana unit of the Jana Sena stated that their party aims to fulfil the aspirations of the people in the state. Jana Sena vice-president Bongunuri Mahender Reddy said, "The party is well prepared to contest elections. However, there may be some minor changes in some constituencies if the party decides to tie up with other parties."
Jana Sena is contesting in the following Assembly constituencies Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wyra, Khammam, Munugodu, Quthbullapur, Serilingampally, Patancheru, Sanatnagar, Kothagudem, Uppal, Ashwaraopeta, Palakurti, Narsampeta, Station Ghanpur, Husnabad, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Nakrekal, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Kodad, Satthupalli, Warangal West, Warangal East, Malkajigiri, Khanapur, Medchal, Paleru, Yellandu and Madhira.
Also read: Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu Naidu in prison, confirms Jana Sena Party's alliance with TDP
Mahender Reddy said that Pawan Kalyan floated Jana Sena to give priority to youth and women. He further stated that the party has a strong vote bank in 25 seats in the state. He pointed out that their party's voting would be a deciding factor in the victory as the election of the Malkajgiri Parliament constituency is an indication. Jana Sena is ready to go it alone, he said and added that the party has fought on many issues, including the Nallamala uranium mining, attacks on women, drug menace, RTC workers problems, problems of BC and ST communities as well as students.