JANA SENA TO CONTEST IN 32 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES IN TELANGANA

Hyderabad: Film star-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena is all set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The party announced that it will contest in 32 Assembly constituencies in the state. To this extent, the list of constituencies was released by the party on Monday. The Telangana unit of the Jana Sena stated that their party aims to fulfil the aspirations of the people in the state. Jana Sena vice-president Bongunuri Mahender Reddy said, "The party is well prepared to contest elections. However, there may be some minor changes in some constituencies if the party decides to tie up with other parties."

Jana Sena is contesting in the following Assembly constituencies Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wyra, Khammam, Munugodu, Quthbullapur, Serilingampally, Patancheru, Sanatnagar, Kothagudem, Uppal, Ashwaraopeta, Palakurti, Narsampeta, Station Ghanpur, Husnabad, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Nakrekal, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Kodad, Satthupalli, Warangal West, Warangal East, Malkajigiri, Khanapur, Medchal, Paleru, Yellandu and Madhira.