Hyderabad: An IPS officer was questioned by police here on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and others for allegedly creating forged documents pertaining to some monetary transactions.

B Naveen Kumar, Joint Director of Telangana State Police Academy, appeared before the police and was questioned after a case was booked against him and some of his kin, based on the complaint by the wife of a retired IAS officer, police said. The complainant had accused them of creating fabricated documents of monetary transactions between them after her house in the city was taken on rent by a relative of the IPS official, they said.

The complainant later discovered that Kumar was also residing in that house. She alleged them of creating fabricated documents including a false loan agreement paper and lease deed showing that they gave a loan of Rs 42 lakh, following which they need not pay rent for the house and stopped paying, police said.