INVEST IN TELANGANA CAMPAIGN KICKS OFF WITH CM REVANTH REDDY AT DAVOS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy initiated the 'Invest in Telangana' campaign, focusing on attracting investments and discussing opportunities for businesses in Telangana. During his visit to Davos, CM Revanth Reddy engaged in discussions with prominent leaders, emphasising the state's commitment to collaborate with various sectors. The new government expressed confidence in partnering with companies in all domains to foster trust and cooperation.

CM Revanth Reddy's Davos tour includes a gathering of industry leaders where he discussed possibilities for investment in Telangana. Joining hands with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and others, the Chief Minister participated in crucial sessions with global representatives of leading companies. The discussions centered around showcasing Telangana's strengths in IT, life sciences and skill development, aiming to attract substantial investments for the state's overall growth.

Revanth Reddy met with the President of the World Economic Forum Borg Brende during his Davos tour. The Chief Minister, along with top officials and industry leaders, discussed opportunities for business and investment in Telangana. The new government's priorities, including collaboration with private enterprises, labour welfare and support for business and trade, were highlighted to ensure stable growth and enhance the quality of life for the people.

The 'Invest in Telangana' campaign at Davos also featured discussions on skill development for engineering and degree courses. Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu, along with the Telangana delegation, interacted with prominent personalities, including NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, to explore avenues for sustainable development and future growth.