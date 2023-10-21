Bhadradri Kothagudem: We all know that having a helmet can save lives in general. But what if the helmet alerts us before an accident happens? Rajali Pasha, a disabled person from the United Khammam district of Telangana, thought the same. SK Rajali Pasha hailing from a poor family in Subhashnagar, Illandu Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem District, was born with congenital hearing loss.

Moreover, one of his legs was crippled due to polio. However, braving all the odds, Rajali Pasha never took a step back. After completing his BA B.Ed and Library Science, he achieved the first rank at the state level in the Edset Disability category. Pasha got a job as a school assistant after securing the first rank of DSC in the disabled quota.

Currently working in Gollapadu Government School, Khammam Rural Mandal. More than the teaching job, Pasha said that he is more passionate about making useful inventions for the welfare of the society. As a part of that, he made many kinds of inventions and became successful. His recent invention is a special helmet for the people suffering from hearing loss and is getting praise from everyone.

The invention was selected for a recent Innovator Program.

Inspired by friend's road accident: Pasha said that a few years ago, one of his close friends died in a road accident on Bhadrachalam Bridge. Pasha said that he realized that the main reason for the accident was that he did not hear the horn of the vehicle plying behind. A few days later, Pasha too met with an accident when he did not notice the siren of a vehicle behind him.

Pasha realized the difficulties faced by persons with hearing loss. This is where he decided to find a suitable solution for the problem. Pasha said that he began the work on the special helmet and tried many ways and finally, with the help of special technology, he designed a helmet specially for the hearing impaired.

He said he designed the helmet to make it easier for hearing-impaired motorists to receive alert signals about vehicles behind them. Pashas has used two motherboards, two batteries, a receiver, and small bulbs in the special helmet.

The mechanism: Pasha said that when a vehicle honks its horn, the receivers in the helmet pick up the sound and convert the sound waves into light waves. As a result, after a beep sound is heard in the helmet, a bulb mounted on the back and front of the helmet lights up to alert the motorist. Rajali Pasha worked for a year on a helmet designed to prevent the deaf and dumb from getting into accidents while driving

Recognition: The special helmet designed by Rajali Pasha to provide road safety for the disabled has gained special recognition. While this helmet was selected for the Telangana State Innovation Cell, Rajali Pasha received a certificate of appreciation from the hands of the District Collector.