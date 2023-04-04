Hyderabad: A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the Shamshabad Airport in Telangana due to a technical snag early Tuesday morning shortly after taking off from Karnataka capital Bengaluru, officials said. Sources in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the IndiGo flight (6E897) with 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning owing to a technical problem.

All the passengers on board the Indigo flight are safe as per sources. The details into the technical problem were not immediately known. In Feb. this year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft that took off from Surat in Gujarat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit the plane during a climb at Surat, the DGCA said in an official statement.

The DGCA said that the Indigo flight A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat – Delhi) was diverted to Ahmedabad due to a bird hit during climb at Surat. It said that the N1 vibration was 4.7 units and the aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad. In the incident, the No.2 Engine fan blades of the plane were observed to be damaged after which the aircraft was declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG).

In another emergency landing on Feb. 25 in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight that took off from Cochin was diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. The IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi was diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency. After landing at Bhopal, the passenger was offboarded by the airport's team and shifted safely to the nearest hospital.