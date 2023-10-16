Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the partition of India should never have happened and called it a 'historical mistake.' Addressing a press conference, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said historically this was one country and unfortunately it was divided, which should not have happened.

Historically, this was one country and unfortunately it was divided. It should not have happened. This is what I can say. But if you want, arrange a debate and I will tell you who is responsible for division of this country I can not give a one line answer for a historical mistake that was committed at that time, he told reporters replying to a query.

He also suggested reading a book by freedom fighter and India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's book India wins Freedom', and how he went to the Congress leaders then pleading with them not to accept this proposal of partition.