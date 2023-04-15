Hyderabad Many people prefer train journeys when they have to travel a long distance Mostly because on a night journey by train they feel that they can sleep well Get up early and get back to work as usual But in reality the situation may be different sometimes If you want to sleep some fellow passenger or the other may cause troubleSome people remain awake and talk loudly on the phone Others sing songs aloud Some others join in groups and talk Even if one goes to the top berth such irrigations may deny a good night s sleep Even if you go to bed in the middle of the night some people turn on the lights and disturb your sleep Unable to cope with all this they get irritated and angry at times Has this happened to you What to doThen look at these rules related to Indian Railways Any time in future you face this type of situation you can file a complaint with the railway authorities immediately The Indian Railways has introduced some rules to make railway passengers travel comfortably at night What should be done during that time from 10 pm to 6 am so that the passengers are not disturbed It is clear in its rules what not to doPassengers should not talk loudly on their mobile phones at night and should not play loud songs on the phone Such things should not be done during the specified times Some travel with their family Can t sleep at night They sit in groups and talk disturbingly to other passengers Do not disturb fellow passengers during night hoursNo light should be turned on after 10 pm except the night lamp If you have to turn it on you must take the permission of a fellow passenger Otherwise they may file a complaint against you These Railway Rules apply to Railway TTEs also After 10 pm the ticket should not be demanded while the passenger is sleepingFrom 10 pm to 6 am passengers must sit in the designated seat At that time upper berths and middle berths should not bother lower berths Also lower berths should be allowed to sit for the rest of the time Disabled persons pregnant women and senior citizens are exempted from these rules They are allowed to sleep at times other than the prescribed time Fellow travellers should cooperate in this regardIf you notice any violation of these rules you can file a complaint with TTE