Hyderabad: Sai Varshit Kandula (19), a young man of Indian origin, who drove a truck and crashed into the White House barricades claiming to kill US President Joe Biden, has been charged with attempt to murder and could well face a 10-year sentence and $2,50,000 fine, source said on Friday. Varshit, who presently lives in Chesterfield, Missouri, is accused to have deliberately crashed a rented U-Haul truck into a White House barrier on the night of Monday, May 22.

Plan to kill US President and seize power: Investigators said that the accused teen told authorities that he wanted to get inside the mansion to "seize power" and "kill" US President Joe Biden. Following his arrest, Varshit was charged under various sections related to destruction of property, rash driving, threatening to kill the president, and trespassing without permission.

Varshit produced in court: He was arraigned before Federal Court Judge Robin Meriweather on Wednesday, and the judge issued an order remanding him in custody until May 30. Appearing in the court in an orange jumpsuit, Varshit answered the questions asked by the judge humbly. Sources said that the sentence will be pronounced next week and Varshit may be sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined $2,50,000.

Varshit was detained by the security personnel after he drove a truck toward the White House and crashed into the barricades on Monday night. No one was injured in the incident. While confirming that there were no explosives in the truck, police found a Nazi flag having a swastika symbol belonging to German dictator Hitler.

Declaring that his aim was to “oust” Biden and seize power, Varshit introduced himself as an unemployment data analyst. Police said that Varshit told authorities that he had been planning the attack for six months and detailed the plans in a "green book”.