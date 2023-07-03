Hyderabad (Telangana) : If interested in IT companies, you can look for investment opportunities in the related index funds. Axis Mutual Fund has launched a new scheme called 'Axis Nifty IT Index Fund'. It is an open ended index fund. Nifty IT TRI index is taken as a measure of the performance of this scheme. Hitesh Das manages this fund.

NFO (New Fund Offer) closing date is 11th of next month. Minimum investment of Rs 5,000 is required in the NFO. The main strategy of the scheme is to create a portfolio of IT companies similar to the Nifty IT Index. So it has set a target to earn high profits. The IT companies of our country are increasing their share in the global market.

The growth in IT exports from our country is more than the growth of the IT services sector worldwide. Annual IT exports from our country are at the level of 19,500 crore dollars. As per estimates, the day it will reach the level of 24,500 crore dollars is not far away. Due to the international situation in the past year and a half, the income growth of the domestic IT companies has decreased, and the share prices of the respective companies have also decreased to that extent.

As a result, IT shares are currently in attractive stocks, and market sources believe that this is the right time for investors to invest in these companies. IT companies are expected to announce good earnings from the second half of this financial year. Keeping this in mind, Axis Mutual Fund has come up with this new index scheme. IT companies are expected to announce good earnings from the second half of this financial year. Keeping this in mind, Axis Mutual Fund has come up with this new index scheme.

DSP Mutual Fund has brought a new DSP Nifty ETF scheme to meet the current opportunities in the IT sector. Nifty IT TRI index is taken as a measure of the performance of this scheme. It is an open ended ETF class scheme. NFO closing date is next month 3. Minimum investment is Rs 5,000.

The Nifty IT Index has returned 4.81 percent during the year. At the same time, the Nifty 50 index recorded a return of 21.78 percent. The main reason for the Nifty IT index registering a dismal rise is that the IT sector has faced some troubling conditions in recent times. But related sources explain that a change is coming in this situation and the IT sector will recover well by the end of this year. In line with this, DSP Mutual Fund has launched Nifty IT ETF scheme.