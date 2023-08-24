Hyderabad: India created history after the Chandrayaan-3 mission made a successful soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday evening. India became just the fourth country in the world to achieve the rare feat. India joined the ranks of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China.

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission was launched on July 24 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and it was successful in soft landing on the Moon with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announcing that the country is on the moon.

Here are the live updates a day after India made history:

9.00 am

President Droupadi Murmu posted a congratulatory message for the ISRO scientists involved with the Chandrayaan-3 project. Taking to her official handle on X, formerly Twitter, after the rover rolled out of the lander, President Murmu posted, “I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3.”

8.36 am

ISRO on Thursday morning informed that the rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission ramped down from the lander and India walked on the moon. The ISRO posted a message on X site, formerly known as Twitter, to provide updates about the successful mission.