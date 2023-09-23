INDIA CANADA ROW CANADA FLIGHT TICKET PRICES ARE SKYROCKETING AS DEMAND INCREASES

Hyderabad: Amid the diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, air ticket prices are skyrocketing to travel to any city in Canada. One has to pay more than one hundred per cent of the normal price. The stand-off between the two countries started after the killing of a pro-Khalistani activist.

Usually in the last week of September educational institutes start their courses in different cities of Canada. Students reach there in the first week itself. Ticket prices are high at that time. On normal days, the price of a one-way ticket from Hyderabad to Canada via Dubai is between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000. At the beginning of the academic year, the price ranges from Rs. 1.10 lakh. From the second week of September, the ticket prices will be almost normal.

However, Hyderabad-based travel agents told 'ETV Bharat' that the situation is not the same at present. Currently, one-way ticket price ranges from Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs. 1.50 lakhs. If the conditions continue like this, there is no possibility of further increase in prices.

Every academic season, a large number of students from Telugu states - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh go to Canada for higher education. Most of the students go to the cities of Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa in that country. In terms of trade, traffic between the two countries is huge. Pharmaceutical, missionary, pearl, and jewellery traders from the two Telugu states travel to Canada.

A representative of the travel agency told 'ETV Bharat' that usually the ticket prices are high at the beginning of the academic year, and then the situation becomes normal, but this time the prices are increasing drastically. It is believed that this will happen due to the increase in demand for tickets in the current situation between the two countries.