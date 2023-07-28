INCESSANT RAINS THROW LIFE OUT OF GEAR IN TELANGANA

Hyderabad: Record rainfall continued to disrupt normal life in Telangana leaving at least two people dead and over a dozen others missing. The floods in the state have inundated roads and houses and submerged standing crops on 5.5 lakh acres of land across the state. The displaced people are being shifted to safer places by various agencies including the NDRF.

Due to the incessant rains, the river Godavari is in spate flooding the low lying areas along its course. Officials said that the incessant rains have also flooded the Kadem reservoir in the Nirmal district bringing normal life to a grinding halt in the low lying areas. On Thursday, two persons died in the floods across the state while several others were still missing.

According to the local meteorological officials, Telangana witnessed record rainfall in the last 10 years with 64.9 cm rain recorded in Lakshmidevipet of Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district. On uly 19, 51.75 cm of rain was recorded in Vajedu of Mulugu district. Besides, 1.8 cm of rain was recorded in Chityas of Bhupalapalli district, which is the second-highest in the state's history.

Also read: Rain effect: Telangana government extends holiday by a day; schools, colleges to remain shut Friday

On Thursday, 39.4 cm rain was recorded in Mogullapally of Warangal district, 39 cm in Karkagudem of Bhadradri district, and 38.5 cm in Mallya of Karimnagar district. Amid the incessant rains, an official said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been “monitoring the situation and alerting the ministers, public representatives and the authorities to protect the people from unwanted incidents in the wake of the incessant rains in the state to take measures to prevent loss of life”.

“Talking to the ministers on the phone from time to time, the CM asked them to ensure that there is no loss of life and if accidents happen anywhere, they should be given better treatment immediately. All the MLAs and public representatives of the respective districts have ordered the CM ministers over the phones to evacuate the people of the flooded areas to safe areas and take protective measures in coordination with the authorities,” he said.

A special command control center has been set up in the DGP office to monitor relief operations in flood-affected areas. Additional DGP level officials along with DGP Anjani Kumar stayed at the center throughout Thursday and reviewed the situation from time to time. District wise special teams of police have also been deployed at the center.

The DGP said that 2,900 people were rescued from flooded areas and moved to safer places by the police department on Thursday morning across the state. According to an official, 84 tourists who were stuck in Mulugu district have been rescued safely.