IN HYDERABAD A SHRADDHA WALKAR RERUN AND A FRIENDS BEASTLY ACT

Hyderabad: By chopping off fingers and private parts of his friend, ripping out his heart by cutting open the stomach and beheading him, Hari Hara Krishna put even the deadliest beast to shame. The engineering student butchered his friend Nenawat Naveen (21) in the most brutal fashion for his alleged fling with his girlfriend, Niharika Reddy.

The bone-chilling nature of the crime shocked the investigators who are trying to find answers why Krishna mutilated the body for two hours after stabbing the victim to death. The horrific crime was committed at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 17 but it came to light a week later when the killer surrendered before the police after the latter launched a hunt for him.

The police investigations revealed that Krishna kept the mutilated organs in a bag and took it to the house of his friend Prabhaliti Hassan at Brahmanapally village on a two-wheeler and took his help in disposing the remains. The duo dumped the organs near Manneguda the same night. He returned to Hassan's house, changed the clothes and spent the night there.

The next morning, Krishna went to Niharika's house to inform her that he had killed Naveen. On February 20, Krishna went to the girl's house again and took her to the place where he had killed Naveen and showed her the body from a distance. Worried over Naveen's whereabouts, his family members called Krishna. Fearing that his crime may get exposed, he escaped to Khammam. After travelling Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, he went to Warangal to meet his father on February 23. His father informed him that police are on the lookout for him and suggested that he surrender.

According to police, Krishna came to Hyderabad the next day and along with Hassan went to the place in Manneguda where they had thrown Naveen's remains. They brought the organs where he had killed Naveen and set them on fire. Krishna then went to girlfriend's house and took a bath. From here he went straight to Abdullapurmet police station and surrendered. Krishna, who was living alone in Hyderabad, had no criminal record and his barbaric act puzzled the police officials.

The investigators found that he was hooked to crime videos before carrying out his plan. They suspect that heavy intake of liquor could have blurred his senses to abnormal levels. Police arrested both Niharika for not informing police and Hassan for erasing evidence. Police investigation revealed that Krishna and Naveen were classmates during intermediate (10+2). Naveen was in love with Niharika but they later drifted apart due to some differences. The girl subsequently grew close to Krishna and they have been in a relationship for some time. Naveen allegedly started making calls and texting the girl.Krishna murdered Naveen after taking him out on his bike for a joyride.

He took him to an isolated place, pushed him to the ground and strangled him. "Krishna chopped off Naveen's fingers and private parts with a knife. Not stopping at that he ripped out heart and severed his head," Deputy Commissioner of Police B. Sai SriHyderabad witnessed another horrific crime last week. A man murdered his live-in partner and cut her body into pieces with a stone cutting machine.The accused had preserved the legs and hands of the victim in a refrigerator in his house and was spraying disinfectants and perfumes to avoid foul smell in the vicinity.

The case brought back memories of Delhi's Shraddaa Walkar and Nikki Yadav murders in which the accused had stored body parts of the victims in refrigerators to dispose of them.The shocking crime came to light on May 25 after Hyderabad police solved the mystery behind a severed head found near the Musi river in the city on May 17. (IANS)