IF YOU DIE I WILL GO TO MY FIRST WIFE MAN RECORDS ACT OF HIS SECOND WIFE DYING BY SUICIDE IN HYDERABAD

Asifnagar (Hyderabad): In a heart-rending incident, Sheikh Rasool captured his wife dying by suicide on video at Asifnagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Arsha Begam, who died by hanging due to her drunken husband's harassment. Sheikh Rasool, 39, hails from the Syed Aliguda (Ravindranagar) area under Asifnagar Police Station limits and has two wives.

He has four children with his first wife and two children with the second one. He married for the second time with 22-year-old Arsha Begam four years ago. Rasool is a carpenter and supports both families, who became addicted to alcohol for some time and used to abuse his second wife physically and mentally.

Meanwhile, on December 11, Arsha Begam had a spat with him and threatened to hang herself if Rasool did not quit drinking. Following this, maniac Rasool took it as a joke and replied, "If you die, I will go to my first wife." While unable to digest humiliation, Arsha hanged herself from the fan with her saree, he started recording the video with a smile and said, "So far I have not seen death directly."