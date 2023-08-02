New Delhi: Balochistan Prime Minister-in-exile, Naela Quadri Baloch is currently travelling around the world in a bid to gather support to free her country from Pakistani “occupation” and make it an independent nation. Last Tuesday, she was at the Delhi office of ETV Bharat. Our National Bureau Chief Rakesh Tripathi caught up with Naela for an interview. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

Balochistan Prime Minister-in-exile, Naela Quadri Baloch speaking to ETV Bharat's Rakesh Tripathi in New Delhi

ETV Bharat (ETB): You have come to India after a year. What hopes have you from India?

Naela Quadri (NQ): We have the highest expectations from the people of India. Balochistan is burning, genocide is happening there. We are looking towards India to extinguish that fire. We are also talking to other countries. We have just returned from visiting seven countries in Europe. We met people there, including many European parliamentarians, and strategists and also went to the United Nations and gave our presentation there. When you get tired while doing all these things, you remember India.

People in India whose forefathers fought for freedom have joined us. When I meet them when I come to India, I get a new energy, so the love and respect that one gets here is not found anywhere in the world.

ETB: Is there any hope or not?

NQ: There is a lot of hope from the people of India. I am told that you go to India again and again, but till now the Government of India has not done anything for the Balochs. My answer is that there is one Government of India and one country India. We go to India. The day we lose this war with Pakistan, the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' will come to India. By killing us, they occupy our natural resources, by killing you, they will get here as well.

ETB: You have been complaining that you do not get help from India for your fight. Pakistan says that India helps Balochis. How do you see this?

NQ: It is sad to see that when we are fighting our battle alone without any help, then India gets the credit for what we do. People say that India is showering dollars on you. We say that we do not need dollars. We want India to stand for us in the United Nations and on International Forums.

ETB: Efforts for the independence of Balochistan are being done on your behalf, are you seeing another Bangladesh separating from Pakistan?

NQ: Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan, we were not a part of Pakistan. Bangladesh and our case is completely different. We have a majority of Muslims here, but Hindu Balochs also live with the same respect. Balochistan was a free country and we will get our freedom back. Whether it will take 100 years or 1000 years, Baloch will take back their country, we have made the decision. We cannot remain in the slavery of anyone.

ETB: Don't you think that with the coming of CPEC, your freedom has gone a little further?

NQ: CPEC or BRI are not getting success anywhere. The basic reason for this is that the way these people came to Gwadar area taking the Pakistani army's help and killing us, demolishing people's houses, abducting whoever they wanted, and dumping dead bodies, the project was against the Baloch people from the very first day.

ETB: From where are you getting help to continue the struggle?

NQ: If there was help, they could not have occupied us. It has already taken 74 years, just because we are fighting alone. If we get the help, the Baloch will drive them out of Balochistan within two days.

ETB: According to you, where did India go wrong regarding the independence of Balochistan?

NQ: If you start counting the instances, there are many. In 1947, when Jinnah started sending messages that Balochistan should be merged with Pakistan, Baloch leaders went to India and met Prime Minister but Nehru said that we cannot do anything. The very next month, Pakistan attacked us. After this, when the Indo-Pak war of 1971 was going on, our leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti met Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. But your then Prime Minister denied help.

ETB: In 2016, Modi discussed Balochistan from the Red Fort. But after that, the issue disappeared again.

NQ: After the mention of Balochistan from Red Fort, the expectations of Baloch had increased a lot. But nothing happened after that. However, immediately after that, Pakistan forces went to Kalat and destroyed the temple of Kali and increased the atrocities on the Baloch. They killed the Baloch and taunted them to “call Modi to save you”.

ETB: Have you ever received help from the leaders of the Sangh?

NQ: We have put our point in front of everyone. But people think about what we have got by creating Bangladesh. Hindus are being killed there too. The advantage is that Bangladesh stands with India on every issue in the world.