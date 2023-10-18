Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday alleged that if the Congress comes to power after the November 30 assembly elections in the state, they will discontinue schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and 24-hour free electricity supply to farmers.

Addressing a rally at Jadcherla, about 90 km from here, Rao, also known as KCR, charged that Congress leaders filed false cases when the BRS government took up various irrigation projects, aiming to provide water facilities to undivided Mahabubnagar district. The BRS government has waived farm loans worth Rs 37,000 crore. We did this during the previous term (2014) and also this time (2018)... if we struggle for another decade, Telangana farmers will become great in the Indian farming community, Rao said.

Claiming that nowhere in India or the world does an initiative like Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers exist, the CM said the grand old party never imagined it even in their dreams. Under the scheme, farmers presently get Rs 10,000 per annum per acre. The assistance will be enhanced gradually to Rs 16,000 per year in the next five years, according to BRS manifesto. Under Dalit Bandhu, the state government provides financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families to start their own business.