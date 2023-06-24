I WAS ASKED TO TAKE DRUGS SAYS TOLLYWOOD ACTOR NIKHIL

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nikhil (Nikhil Siddharth) said that everyone should stay away from drugs, once you get used to them, it is disastrous. Nikhil, along with actor Priyadarshi, took part in the 'Parivarthana' programme organised by the State Anti-Narcotics Police in Hyderabad on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil said that some people asked him to take drugs many times, but he always stayed away from such things. Everyone should stay from drugs, he advised. He said that especially, students have a very beautiful life and should enjoy it to the fullest. He asked them not to take drugs even if they went to parties. He said that he wants Telangana to become drug-free soon.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said, "We launched the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau a few days ago. Drugs have become a big problem in today's society. Around 11 crore people are addicted to drugs across the country. Drugs are being brought here from Afghanistan and Pakistan in different ways. Cybercrime and narcotics are both major problems. Many students are addicted to drugs. Through this transformational programme, there should be a change in the students. He said that everyone should cooperate in the eradication of drugs.

Actor Priyadarshi said that once he used to smoke cigarettes. Speaking as part of the transformation programme, he said he quit as soon as he resolved not to be addicted to cigarettes. He said that now he is happy without any health problems. What are the side effects of drugs? What effect do they have? He said that there is a need for everyone to be aware of such issues. He said that Narcotics Department is happy to conduct such an awareness programme, especially for students. He said that the Narcotics Department is saluting the police, who are working to prevent narcotics.