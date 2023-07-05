Hyderabad: BJP MP and Union minister G Kishan Reddy who was made the party president of Telangana, Wednesday said he never asked for anything from the party. Reddy was speaking to media persons for the first time after being appointed the president of Telangana by the BJP's central leadership.

"I won the election and became MP for the first time. Of the four years, I was the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs for about two years. I was given the responsibility by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thereafter, I was appointed Union Minister of Culture and Tourism. I did not ask for a ministerial berth. The party recognised my work and deployed me wherever they wanted. I am a loyal soldier of the party and giving my best since 1980 to date. As a disciplined worker I am following the party's ideology and principle," Reddy added.

"I will make efforts to establish synergy between the national and the state leadership. We will be working together with an aim to bringing the BJP to power in Telangana in the upcoming assembly elections," he said, adding, "I have convened a meeting with the party leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday, to chalk out future course of action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Warangal on July 8. The arrangements will be made for Warangal Sabha (meeting) in the light of the Prime Minister's visit."

Speaking about the meeting of leaders from south Indian states, the newly appointed Telangana BJP president, said, "We are going to organize a meeting wherein prominent leaders from south Indian states will be attending the event in Hyderabad. Leaders from Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep have consented to attend the meeting. Several issues, including the BJP's inroads into southern states, preparations for the upcoming general elections 2024 as well as Telangana assembly elections, will come up for discussion."

