HYDERABADI DOORS MADE FROM BALLARSHAH TEAK WOOD CRAFTED BY TAMIL NADU ARTISANS TO ADORN AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE

Hyderabad: A city-based timber house has been working round the clock crafting hundreds of doors to Ayodhya Ram Temple which is gearing up for its grand consecration scheduled on January 22. The wood for the doors is sourced from Maharashtra's Ballarshah and is turned by artisans from Tamil Nadu.

The firm which had earlier designed the main doors of Telangana Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and received commendations from the former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, had been tasked to make the doors that will adorn the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The job was assigned under the patronage of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Anuradha Timber Estate, manager, Chadalavada Sarathbabu, manager, said they have already made 118 doors of which 18 have gold embellishments, and that they were making 300 more doors, which will be sent in batches to Ayodhya.

“With the divine blessings of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, we embarked on the creation of the doors for the Ayodhya Ram temple last June,” he said.

A team of skilled workers comprising 60 artisans hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram and Kanyakumari, with extremely careful precision sculpted these doors using exquisite teak which is sourced from Ballarshah. The doors are being made in an exclusive factory setup by the firm set up near the Ayodhya temple.

“Among the doors are an 8 foot high and 12 foot wide main door. We have already made 118 doors which are being given finishing touches, and 18 of them already been completed and embellished with gold plating. The craftsmen are diligently working on 300 more doors, all that have been meticulously constructed from Ballarshah teak, without using any steel or iron,” Sarathbabu said.