HYDERABAD YOUTH ATTACKS AND KILLS BROTHER OF UNREQUITED LOVE IN LB NAGAR GIRL CRITICAL

Hyderabad: An engineering graduate was killed while trying to save his sister from a jilted lover’s attack in RTC Colony under LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon, police said. According to the police, his sister, a homoeopathy student, is battling for her life in a hospital after she suffered severe injuries in the attack.

Police said the assailant knocked on the doors of Sanghavi, (26), a resident of RTC colony, and asked her whether she was willing to accept his love. With the girl saying no, the assailant identified as Shiva Kumar, (26), pulled out a knife and attacked her.

Her younger brother Pridhvi, (23), who sensed the danger to his sibling, threw himself before the assailant, hoping to stop him, police said, adding that An unrelenting Shiva Kumar stabbed Pridhvi in the chest and Sanghavi in her face.

Sanghavi's cries for help was answered by her neighbour Jhansi who rushed into the house and held Shiva Kumar off. Jhansi used a cane to ward Shiva KUmar until Sanghavi could safely exit the premises through another door.

The neighbours rushed Pridhvi to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased is an engineering graduate. Sanghavi, critically injured, is still under medical attention. Hyderabad police the spot and began their inquries, besides nabbing Shiva Kumar.

LB Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) B Sai Sree said, "The attacker has been nabbed and a case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of IPC."

DCP further said, "The accused, Shiva Kumar(26), hailing from Nerella Cheruvu village, Farooqnagar Mandal, had been persistently harassing the girl, Sanghavi(26) forcing her to accept his love for her since he knew her."

The girl moved to Hyderabad. His repeated advances, which she had firmly rejected, culminated in a horrific incident, the DCP said.

He said the accused is driven by anger and desperation over rejection by the girl, tracked down the girl's address and indulged in the attack.

