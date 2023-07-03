HYDERABAD WOMAN STEALS RS 50 LAKH DIAMOND RING THROWS INTO COMMODE OUT OF FEAR OF POLICE DETAINED

Jubilee Hills (Telangana): A woman stole a diamond ring worth Rs 50 lakh and later out of fear, threw it into the commode. The woman has been detained by the police.

The daughter-in-law of Narendra Kumar Agarwal from Banjara Hills came to FMS dental and skin clinic in Jubilee Hills in Telangana's Hyderabad on June 27. During treatment, the woman took out the ring from her finger and kept it on the side table. She, however, forgot to take it when she left the clinic.

A few moments later, a young woman who happened to cross by the table spotted the ring and slipped it into her purse. However, after realising that the ring was very costly, she became tensed. Afraid of being caught by police, she rushed to the washroom and threw the ring into the commode after wrapping it with a tissue paper.

Meanwhile, after returning home, Agarwal's daughter-in-law suddenly realised that her ring was missing from her finger. She remembered that she had kept it on the table but forgot to take it. She left for the clinic immediately. After she reached the clinic, she could not find the ring where she had kept it. She searched the entire area but the ring was not found anywhere. Also, she inquired the staff about the ring but nobody could provide her any information.

Then, Narendra Kumar went to the Jubilee Hills police station and lodged a complaint. DI Ramprasad and DSI Rajasekhar, registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police examined the CCTV cameras installed at the clinic and interrogated the staff. But, the investigators could not get any information about the ring.

During the interrogations, one of the women said that the ring had been thrown into the commode. After which, the police called for the mechanic and asked him to remove the commode and pipelines. With the help of the staff and the mechanic, police recovered the ring from the water pipeline connecting the commode. Police have detained the woman and are interrogating her.