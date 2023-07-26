Hyderabad: A 37-year-old woman from Hyderabad studying in the US had to go through a shocking experience and was found starving in Chicago with her mother writing to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking her daughter's safe return to India.

The woman identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, according to a video shared by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan and BRS leader Khaleequr Rahman on Twitter, had gone to pursue her MS from TRINE University in Detroit.

The video shows Zaida in a weak and extremely frail and pale condition, sitting on a street in the US, as compared to her healthy state as depicted in the picture on her passport, a photo of which was also shared in the post. In the video, the woman says that her name is Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi and she belongs to Hyderabad though she is not able to remember her name in the beginning. She is also seen seeking food from the stranger who asks her in Hindi about her whereabouts.

The woman tells the stranger that she was taken to a hospital for treatment but became even weaker after her blood samples were extracted for testing. The man offers her food and asks her to return to India. Back in India, her mother Syeda Wahaj Faitma has, according to her letter shared on Twitter by the mentioned politicians, appealed to EAM S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy to help in rescuing and getting her daughter back to India.

Her mother, in the letter, says she was in touch with her daughter but lost contact two months ago. "Since last two months she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging has been stolen due to which she is on verge of starvation and being spotted on roads of Chicago, USA (sic)," the mother wrote in her latter dated July 22.

Reacting to Amjadullah Khan's post, Consulate General of India in Chicago said: "We have just come to know about the case of Ms. Syed Lulu Minhaj from. Please DM to keep in touch."

Shocked by her video, several netizens asked the concerned Indian authorities to bring the woman back as soon as possible. One of the Twitter users stated saying, "Omg I’m shocked to see her condition, they lived as our neighbours for many yrs. I know her from my childhood, she was an incredibly studios child. Please help her return to Hyderabad back to her family."

