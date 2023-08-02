Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident amidst the rising threat of cyber-crime, a 31-year-old woman, known as Smitha and residing in Bandlaguda, fell prey to a sophisticated online scam, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs. 19.94 lakhs through online payment, as reported by the police.

The Hyderabad cyber-crime police have swiftly launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, determined to trace the culprits responsible for orchestrating this cyber-crime and bring them to justice.

According to police officials, the victim received a call from someone claiming to represent a reputable courier service. The caller alleged that a parcel, supposedly sent in Smitha's name, was bound for Malaysia but had been returned to Mumbai due to its alleged contents of illegal drugs. Despite Smitha vehemently denying any involvement with such a shipment, the caller appeared unyielding and refused to believe her innocence.

To escalate the intimidation tactics, the scammers arranged a Google Meet video call with another individual, who purportedly presented himself as a Mumbai Customs official. During this video call, they coerced Smitha into revealing sensitive personal information, including her Aadhaar card details, preying on her fears of potential legal consequences.

Once the cybercriminals had obtained her Aadhaar ID, they falsely informed her that she was involved in hawala transactions. Under the threat of severe legal repercussions and imprisonment, they manipulated Smitha into divulging her bank account information. As if that wasn't enough, an imposter posing as a high-ranking CBI officer further pressured her into applying for a bank loan of Rs. 19.94 lakhs using the bank's mobile application.

Having successfully manipulated Smitha into securing the loan, the scam perpetrators instructed her to expeditiously transfer the approved amount to their account, assuring her that Hyderabad CBI officials would soon arrive at her residence for further investigation.

However, once they had successfully swindled the money, the culprits vanished into thin air, severing all communication with the victim. Devastated and realizing she had fallen victim to a ruthless scam, Smitha promptly contacted the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police and filed a complaint against the heartless criminals responsible for the fraudulent act.

