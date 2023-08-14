HYDERABAD UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR GIVEN TWO WEEKS PROTECTION FROM ARREST BY SC IN MANIPUR COMMENTS CASE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that no coercive action should be taken for two weeks against Hyderabad University professor, Kham Khan Suan Hausing, in connection with his remarks on Manipur during an interview with a news portal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud imposed a stay of two weeks on any coercive action against Hausing and made it clear that the order should not be construed to be an expression of merits on the case. The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the petitioner is granted two weeks to avail remedies against the law.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Hausing, submitted that the situation in Manipur is very tense and claimed that some professors have fled the state. The top court noted that on narration of facts, a criminal complaint has been instituted in the court of CJM, Imphal, directing the issuance of summons to the petitioner on July 6 and thereafter, a further order has been passed later in the month.

The bench also noted that another complaint has been filed concerning enrolment in the electoral roll and regarding the FIR arising out of it is concerned, it would be open for the petitioner to seek anticipatory bail from the appropriate court. The top court order came on a plea by Hausing to quash the summons issued and criminal proceedings initiated against him by a Manipur court shortly after the interview.

Hausing has been accused of offences including promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings, among others, under the IPC. Earlier in the month, the apex court had directed the constitution of a committee of three former women judges to oversee the relief work, rehabilitation, compensation, and healing in Manipur.

The top court also appointed Dattatray Padsalgikar IPS, former Maharashtra DGP, and Mumbai Police Commissioner, as the overseeing officer, who will report back to the court. According to the Manipur government, 6,523 FIRs have been registered from May to July in Manipur. The state government had informed the apex court that it will constitute 42 SITs to investigate the cases.

