Hyderabad: Telangana police Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder mystery of a woman whose severed head was found on the bed of the River Musi eight days ago, with the arrest of her landlord who owed her Rs 7 lakhs which he invested and lost in share market.

The victim has been identified as Erram Anuradha (55), who worked as a nurse at a local hospital. She was a tenant of the accused Chandramohan, who dealt in the share market and wooed people to invest their money. According to police, he had taken Rs 7 lakh from Anuradha promising her good returns. He, however, lost the money.

The accused insisted on more money from Anuradha but she refused. On May 12 afternoon, a fight broke out between the duo. The accused killed her and chopped her body parts with a knife and a tile cutter. The accused then brought her severed head in an auto-rickshaw and dumped it in the Musi catchment.

Chandramohan hid the victim's torso, legs and hands in a fridge and a bucket at his house. The killer used sprays and perfumes to stop the nauseating smell. On May 17, Police had recovered the head of the deceased wrapped in a black plastic bag at Thigalaguda. The recovery of the head without a torso had sent shockwaves in the area.

"The Malakpet police were alerted as soon as the head without the torso was found wrapped in a black colour plastic bag. Altogether eight police teams were constituted to solve the murder mystery. First, we focused on missing cases registered in 750 police stations across the state. But, no case was registered anywhere," South East DCP Rupesh Kumar Malak said on Wednesday.

"On the basis of the recovered head of the deceased, we scanned several hundred hours of CCTV footage. In one of those, a man was found walking suspiciously in the area where the head was found. With the help of the technical team, we traced the area where the killer Chandramohan was moving. The hands, legs, and other body parts of the deceased were found in the accused's house. Chandramohan was detained and interrogated by the police. He confessed. The killer used deodorant sprays and perfumes on the body parts of the deceased to avoid the smell. We recovered all the body parts and shifted them to Osmania Hospital for an autopsy on Wednesday," the DCP added.

Ten years ago, the killer's father had undergone surgery at the hospital where the victim Anuradha was working. Following it, the accused provided rented accommodation to the nurse staffer on the ground floor of his house in Chaitanyapuri. The accused took tips from social media videos on how to dispose human body. Anuradha's phone was recovered from Chandramohan's possession.

