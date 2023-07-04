Three morning walkers killed after car mows them down in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): Three-morning walkers, including a mother and daughter, were killed after a car driver went berserk and rammed into them on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident occurred in the Suncity Bandlaguda area of the city.

The CCTV footage of the mishap shows that the car driver lost control of the speeding vehicle while taking a turn after which it skidded off the road and rammed into the pedestrians.

Police said that the accident took place when the three people had gone for a morning walk. The trio were killed on the spot. "After the accident, the car driver fled from the spot. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car diver," a senior police official said. He also said that the bodies were shifted to the Osmania hospital.

According to the police officer, the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. Earlier on June 26, in a hit-and-run case involving a car, a pedestrian was killed in the Rajajinagar traffic police station area in Karnataka capital. The car ran over the pedestrian and drove away. The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Krishnappa Prakash, a resident of Prakash Nagar.

