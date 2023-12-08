Hyderabad : BRS chief and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad city. Sources said that KCR got injured as he fell down at his residence in Erravelli on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The former chief minister suffered a hip fracture and he is likely to undergo a surgery, the sources said. After his fall, KCR was admitted to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda, Hyderabad, on Thursday midnight where he is being treated. The doctors will take the final decision on the surgery after the medical tests are completed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he prayed for speedy recovery of KCR. In a post on X, the PM said, "Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health."

Informing about KCR's injury, BRS leader Kavitha said on X, "BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love."

KCR vacated the CM official residence Pragati Bhavan after his party lost to Congress in November 30 Assembly election, moved to his farm house at Erravelli on Hyderabad outskirts. The BRS chief suffered electoral reverses this year after ruling Telangana for two terms since the formation of the separate State in 2014.