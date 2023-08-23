Hyderabad students hail ISRO; wish for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Hyderabad: Students from Hyderabad wished for a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, which is scheduled this evening at 6.04 pm. If successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and China.

"The Chandrayaan 3's Vikram is making a successful landing on the moon. That makes me very proud. India is one of the few nations in the world to achieve such a feat on a relatively low budget. This shows that it is an enormous achievement for us and at this moment I feel very proud to be an Indian" said Divyanshu, who resides in the city.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3: Timeline of India's prestigious mission to conquer lunar south pole

Another Hyderabad resident Niket said that it was a "big day" for Indians as the Chandrayaan-3 lander will land on the moon. "Chandrayaan-2 mission was a successful mission but we were not able to land the rover. This is a new approach and I am excited to see the results of the same. I feel proud as an Indian as the team at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) executed the plan in a very short span of duration. I believe that this Mission will be a great achievement for India," added Niket.

Another Hyderabad resident Sujay said that India was about to make history in a few hours. "The Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar mission. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission is successful in making a touchdown on the surface of the moon, India will be the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing after the United States, China and (erstwhile) Soviet Union. We are all awaiting the success of this mission," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually witness the soft-landing of the all-important lunar mission from South Africa, where he is participating in the crucial BRICS summit.

Also read: 'We're cheering for you': Astronaut Sunita Williams on Chandrayaan-3 touchdown