Hyderabad: A 12-year-old student Akarshana has collected 6,000 books and has set up seven libraries in different hospitals. Recently, a library has been opened at MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad. In 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned and praised this girl. Akarshana will soon meet PM Modi.

When Akarshana was asked about the date of the meeting with PM Modi, she said, "I am still not sure about the dates, but there is a chance that it might be in October first week or December first week." While sharing her feelings, when she heard about her library initiative in the 'Mann ki Baat' programme that was aired on September 24, she said that it was like a dream come true for her and her parents were really proud.

"On September 22 night, at around 11.30 pm, my father received a call from the PMO's office saying that on September 23 Doordarshan reporters will be coming to your home for visuals and bytes. So, ask your daughter to be ready as she is going to be featured in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme," she said.

When asked about how she got the idea of setting up libraries, Akarshana said, "During the COVID, I went with my parents to donate food to MNJ Cancer Children Hospital. This went on for 55 days non-stop. Initially, I just went there, donated food and came back. However, eventually, after a course of 55 days, interacting with those kids they said that they needed colouring books and other stuff when they went through chemotherapy over there."

"My parents then advised me to put a message in the apartment's Whatsapp group and received a positive response. In three days, more than 2,000 books were collected. Then my friends and relatives helped and then I was able to collect more than 4,000 books. Then I went there to distribute books, but the director of the cancer Institute gave the idea of setting up libraries and he then gave me a space near the children's ward to set up my first library," she recalled.

She further said, "My other libraries are set up at Sanath Nagar police station, an Observation Home for Girls in Hyderabad, Gayatri Nagar Association, Coimbatore City police Commissisonerate, Chennai Boy's Club and the Government High School near Sanathnagar in Hyderabad."