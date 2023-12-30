Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based startup has bagged a place in the 2024 Global Startup Map for working on innovative technologies in managing key vitals of electronic vehicles.

The 'Start As Insights' group has selected 3,240 startups from a total of 3.79 applicants. TRiDE is one such startup which is among the 20 that work on innovative technologies. Although there are several startups across the country working on EVs, most are in the manufacturing sector. TRiDE is among the very few startups that work in software design and battery performance of EVs.

TRiDE is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) and IOT driven digital Statistical Analysis System (SAS) connected platform for intelligent EV tracking and management. Through its platform, TRiDE helps the manufacturer to monitor, track and manage important vitals of EVs and in better battery performance. It thus helps in improvement of the operation through vital AI/ML-based information.

The startup primarily works at making the EV adoption smooth and hassle-free. It is driven by next generation cutting edge technologies including AI/ML to enable in intelligent decision making. The cloud computing is used for faster data analytics making the platform more robust and scalable.

TRiDE is one of the companies that work towards bringing EV ecosystem closer to consumers.