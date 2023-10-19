HYDERABAD RESIDENTS LOST RS 102 CRORE IN 9 MONTHS TO CYBER FRAUD

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime cell has registered a total of 2232 cases in the last nine months wherein victims were looted over Rs 102 crore by scammers.

Cyber fraudsters have duped educated people by offering them part-time or work from home job. They trapped people by giving job offers that were sent via SMS or WhatsApp.

According to the cyber crime cell the scammers used platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, LinkedIn as well as took names of government or private institutions. Sometimes, they even posed as online customer care callers, bank personnel or even claimed to be from central agencies like CBI, NIA or even cyber crime portals. It has been revealed that a total of 27 platforms have been used by the cyber fraudsters.

Investigations have revealed that citizens were duped of Rs 102,39,10,499 in the last nine months by the scammers. Majority of the cases are those where people opted for part-time jobs or some investments promising quick money. Cyber fraudsters provide lucrative offers luring people with high paid jobs working from home. In this period of nine months, 1018 people trapped in this manner lost money amounting to Rs 69,60,48,689.

Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, Joint CP, City CCS, Crime asked people not to believe in high returns as it is usually a trap laid by scammers to dupe innocent people.