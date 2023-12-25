Hyderabad (Telangana) : Controversy continues about the purported online sale of tickets despite the police not giving permission for the 'Sunburn Festival' in Hyderabad during the New Year celebrations. The Madapur police in the Cyberabad commissionerate have registered a case against a person for selling tickets on BookMyShow regarding the event. Notices have been given to the organisers of BookMyShow and 'Sunburn' event, police said.

The police have already made it clear that the organisers have applied for permission to the Sunburn Festival but it has been rejected. It is mandatory to take permission for organising the New Year events. Police have warned that strict action will be taken if the rules are violated. If anti-social activities take place at the New Year events, criminal cases will be filed, the police have cautioned. The Sunburn Festival is not allowed in Hyderabad because it is different from those being organised in other States, the police said.

Meanwhile, alleged sale of tickets online for the unpermitted Sunburn Festival triggered a heated debate in the State capital. After coming to know of this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed his anger on the sale of tickets. In a meeting held with the Collectors and SPs on Sunday, the Chief Minister questioned who gave the permission for this event and how the online bookings were started, according to sources. Immediately, Cyberabad police officials summoned the organizers of the Sunburn Festival and representatives of BookMyShow and reprimanded them.

Managers responsible for keeping drugs out of pubs:- "We have already issued rules and regulations to be followed by those who want to organize New Year celebrations. But, a person named Sumanth is selling tickets on BookMyShow for Sunburn event without taking permission. We registered a case against him," said Madapur Additional DCP Nandyala Narsimha Reddy.