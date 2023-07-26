Hyderabad: Cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police arrested a 24-year-old MCA student for watching and sharing child porn clips among friends and several others on WhatsApp. Acting on a tip-off provided by the United States' investigative agency, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the police arrested the accused.

Police sources said the accused Dixit was found watching and sharing child porn clips among his friends and others on WhatsApp group. He used to download porn clips on his cell phone for the past two years and after watching them, he circulated them to others on WhatsApp group.

Acting on leads provided by the Homeland Security Investigations of the United States, the Hyderabad CID police zeroed in on the accused and arrested him. The American investigative agency picked up the accused's phone and transferred it to the US embassy in New Delhi. The American embassy in New Delhi passed on the information to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The information finally reached the Hyderabad cyber crime police.

The 24-year-old accused, Dixit, a resident of Divapalli in Mahabubabad district in Telangana, is a third-year student of MCA (Master of Computer Application). At present, he stays at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the IT Act by the police.

A team led by an inspector-rank police officer from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) put the accused's phone number on surveillance. His phone number was finally traced and the accused was detained by the police. Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate DS Chauhan has been informed about the arrest of the accused. The arrested youth was finally handed over to Hyderabad cyber crime police for further investigation.

