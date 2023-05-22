HYDERABAD POLICE ARRESTS ABSCONDING BIHAR YOUTH WITH STOLEN DIAMOND JEWELRY IN BANJARA HILLS BURGLARY CASE

Darbhanga: Telangana Police has arrested a youth hailing from Darbhanga district of Bihar who was absconding after allegedly stealing diamond ornaments from the jewelry shop of a diamond trader in Banjara Hills police station area of Telangana capital Hyderabad in September last year, officials said on Monday.

Satya Prakash Jha, SHO, Birol police station said that the accused Chandrashekhar Kumar Sahu, son of Manoj Sahu, a resident of Rajbani village of Biraul police station area, was arrested by the Telgangana Police from Mumbai. During the subsequent raids based on the disclosure of the accused Sahu during police interrogation in Rajbani village of Biraul police station area of Darbhanga district of Bihar, Telangana Police with the help of Darbhanga police, recovered diamond ornaments from the house of Chandrashekhar Kumar Sahu.

Besides, raids are going on to recover the rest of the stolen jewelry, the SHO Birol police station said. A police official said that Sahu was absconding after decamping with the jewelry from the shop at Banjar Hills in Hyderabad where he used to work, on Sept. 1 last year. Following the burglary, the owner of the shop had lodged a written complaint against accused Sahu at the concerned police station.

SHO Birol police station said that the Banjara Hills police station of Hyderabad had approached Darbhanga police seeking assistance in the recovery of the stolen diamond jewelry from the house of the accused. It can be recalled that following the burglary incident in September last year, the Banjara Hills police station of Hyderabad had registered a case under FIR number 685/22.

Subsequent raids were launched by the police which have now culminated in the arrest of the accused Sahu in the case.