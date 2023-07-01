HYDERABAD ORDERED 72 LAKH BIRYANIS IN LAST SIX MONTHS DUM BIRYANI HOT FAVOURITE SWIGGY

Hyderabad: Demonstrating the love and craze for Biryani among Hyderabadis, a leading food aggregator has said that a whopping 72 lakh Biryanis were ordered by the residents of the city in the last six months leaving Biryani lovers thrilled. Food aggregator Swiggy released the figures on the eve of World Biryani Day being observed on July 2.

Data analysed by Swiggy said that a whopping 72 lakh orders for Biryani were placed on the platform with Dum Biryani emerging as the hot favourite of the food buffs. As per the data released by Swiggy on the occasion of World Biryani Day, Dum biryani dominated the orders made on the food aggregator with over 9 lakh orders made for the dish in the past six months.

Significantly, there has been a 8.39% growth in biryani orders in 2023 as compared to last year, the Swiggy data said. After dum biryani, biryani rice (7.9 lakh orders in last six months) dominated Hyderabadi’s orders followed by mini biryani (5.2 lakh), added the data released by Swiggy. It is learnt that most of the orders were made from Kukatpally, Madapur, Banjarahills and Gachibowli area of Hyderabad.

As per officials, there are as many as 15,000 restaurants across the city which are offering diverse biryani flavors to Biryani lovers. The Swiggy data has left Biryani lovers relish their taste buds. Nizam Saif, a netizen termed Biryani as the “best meal in the world” while reacting to the Swiggy report. Biryani is very famous not only in India but also in foreign countries.

“Ab khane ko bhi nazar lagainge swiggi wale (Swiggy will now cast an evil eye on Biryani," Mohammad Taiseer Ali, another netizen wrote in a sarcastic tweet. Biryani is considered as a specialty of Hyderabad with people in hordes visiting the city to taste the dish. A statement released by Swiggy said, “From the aromatic Lucknowi Biryani to the spicy Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, and from the flavourful Kolkata Biryani to the fragrant Malabar Biryani, people across the country placed 219 orders per minute for their favourite dish”.