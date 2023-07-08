Hyderabad : Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNU) have shaken the foundations of the Nigerian drug empire spread in different parts of the country. Seven accused, including three Nigerians, who have been smuggling drugs from Bangalore for 12 years, have been arrested here.

The police said that the drug gang brought these Nigerians imprisoned in various prisons out on bail and using them for drug peddling. Police seized 100 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of MDMA, and 5 cell phones worth one crore. The arrested offenders included Maxwell, Chigojis Blessings, Austin Obaka, Sai Akash, Kerala's Sanjay Sunilkuman and Tumma Bhanuteja Reddy were arrested.

Agbo Maxwell Nubishi alias Kweku Osama Kwahema (37) from Nigeria arrived in Mumbai in 2012 on a medical (business) visa. The business did not go well there. Using fake details, Kweku changed his name to Osama Kwahema and obtained a passport and visa. He shifted to Achyutanagar, Bengaluru, where there are more schools and colleges.

Maxwell started supplying drugs along with one Chigojis Blessing (32) and one Austin Obaka alias Kingsley (32) - Nigerians who arrived in Tamil Nadu and Bangalore on student and medical visas. Transactions were conducted through the Internet and WhatsApp without revealing their whereabouts.

City's Additional CP AR Srinivas, CCS DCP Shabharish, TSNAB SP Sunita Reddy, Banjara Hills ACP Sridhar, Inspector M Narender, HN Inspector CP CV. Anand revealed the details to the media.

Maxwell opened an account in Canara Bank Coimbatore in the name of Eliwin Erankiva, a woman from Ghana, with the help of a former friend. After depositing the cash from the buyers into the account, the peddlers, in desolate areas, sometimes used to go on bikes to the buyer's areas and disappear after putting drug packets in their hands.

HNU Inspector Rajesh's team sensed that drugs were coming from a gang of Nigerians to P. Saiakash (25), a resident of Srinagar Colony in the city, and Tumma Bhanuteja Reddy (23) of Manikonda. They stayed in Bengaluru for almost a month and conducted a decoy operation by posing as buyers without suspecting the smugglers. Maxwell, the kingpin who ordered a large quantity of goods and came to the city to deliver them, was arrested. With the information obtained from him, the rest were tracked down and held.

The CP said that arrangements are being made to send Felix Awunyo (36), a woman from Ghana who has links with the gang, to her country. This mafia was busted by the team of TSNAB, HNU Inspector Rajesh and SI Daniel.