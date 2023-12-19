HYDERABAD MOST BOOKED CITY UTTAR PRADESH MOST VISITED STATE THIS YEAR OYO TRAVELOPEDIA 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was the city where most tourists booked hotel rooms in 2023, a recent report by the hospitality tech platform OYO has revealed. OYO's Travelopedia-2023 said that Hyderabad emerged as the city with most bookings followed by Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata. According to the OYO Travelopedia-2023, smaller towns like Gorakhpur, Digha, Warangal, and Guntur ALSO experienced the highest year-on-year growth in bookings compared to 2022.

The OYO Travelopedia-2023 further revealed that Uttar Pradesh emerged as the most visited state this year among states. Among the destinations chosen for leisure, Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan emerged the most visited while Goa, Mysore and Puducherry stood next at the respective positions, the OYO Travelopedia 2023 said. Likewise, among the most booked spiritual destinations, Puri in Odisha has taken the lead followed by Amritsar, Varanasi, and Haridwar.

Spiritual centers like Devgarh, Palani, and Govardhan have also recorded considerable gains in terms of footfall of devotees, the OYO Travelopedia 2023 said. Among states, Uttar Pradesh was the most booked state in 2023 followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, the OYO Travelopedia 2023 said.

Oyo Global Chief Service Officer Srirang Godbole stated that the trend of visiting domestic destinations has picked up and is consistent in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Internationally, leisure destinations have been a strong driver of travel growth, he said adding business travel is also the reason for the growth of hotel room bookings in the country.

In terms of foreign travels, the OYO Travelopedia 2023 said that in the US, the top five most travelled states in 2023 were Texas, Oregon, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Florida. Likewise, in the UK, London, Plymouth, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, and Eastbourne emerged as the top holiday destinations of 2023, as per the OYO Travelopedia 2023.