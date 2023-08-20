HYDERABAD MAN STRANGULATES HIS DAUGHTER OUT OF ANGER AGAINST HIS WIFE HELD

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his daughter out of anger against his wife in Hyderabad on Friday, police said. The man was caught by the police when the tire of the car exploded while he going to dispose of the dead body.

Vanasthalipuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACB) Bhimreddy, Abdullapurmet Inspector Manmohan, Senior Inspectors Venkataramireddy and Kishan disclosed the chilling details to the media on Saturday night about the crime which took place in the jurisdiction of the ​​Abdullahpurmet police station.

40-year-old Kundeti Chandrasekhar from Ajitsinghnagar, Vijayawada, and Himabindu from the BHEL area of ​​Sangareddy district tied the knot in 2011. They worked as IT employees in America for some time and came to Hyderabad some time ago and settled in Chandanagar.

The wife then joined a leading IT company as a manager and the husband worked in the company as an employee. Their eight-year-old daughter Mokshaja was studying in the fourth standard in the Jyoti Vidyalaya of BHEL.

It is understood that after Chandrasekhar lost his job less than eight months ago, quarrels started between the couple. "As a result, less than four months ago, Himabindu went to her mother's place in BHEL with her daughter. Chandrasekhar lived in Chandanagar. He used to complain that his wife was earning more than him and was in a higher position. He felt that his wife is the reason for the job loss and that she is keeping his daughter away from him. He decided to kill his daughter so that his wife would experience what he was suffering," police officials added.

According to police, a week ago he went to the store and bought a pencil engraving blade. Mokshaja, who always goes when her father calls her, insisted that she will not come on Saturday. "However, she reluctantly went and sat in the back seat of the car. After passing the BHEL township, he went some distance and stopped the car. He then asked Mokshaja why her mother did not speak properly with him. When his daughter asked him to directly speak to her mother, he became angry. He held the child's head with his left hand and cut her throat with a blade. He stared at his daughter, who was floating in a pool of blood. After confirming that she was dead, he wanted to die by suicide after dumping the dead body in a deserted area," police officials added.

Police added that after the murder, the accused put his daughter's body in the back seat of the car and went to the Outer Ring Road. "From there, he circled several times between Taramatipet and Kohedala. As it got dark, he wanted to drop the dead body and leave. Meanwhile, the tire burst, and the car hit the divider. The police reached the spot on the information given by the locals and found the body of the child in the car. Chandrasekhar was arrested after admitting that he had killed his daughter out of anger against his wife," police officials added.

