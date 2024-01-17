Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man has created a 1,265 kg laddu for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The laddu will be offered at the temple. The colossal laddu has been made by Nagabhushanam Reddy, owner of Shree Ram Catering Services from the Cantonment Picket area.

"On the day of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, we have decided to offer the laddu. We contacted Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust representative Champat Rai on this matter and got permission," said Reddy.

The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad on January 17, in a refrigerated glass box. The laddu is an outcome of continuous work by around 30 people. Sweet master Dushasan, who played a major role in the endeavour, said, "I feel very happy. This is the first time that I have done such a huge amount of work. We have done this with very much hard work. We have made this laddu such that it won’t get damaged anyway during travel.”

The laddu is one amongst many special gifts arriving for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Earlier on Tuesday, 'Prachin Petha' of 56 varieties reached Ayodhya from Agra. The 'Prachin Petha' was carried in a mini truck from Agra to Ayodhya.

The 108-feet incense stick also reached Ayodhya from Gujarat on Tuesday. The incense stick was lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Dasji Maharaj.