Hyderabad: With the advent of technology one can order anything staying at home. Earlier, people used to order electronic goods online. Later, groceries were ordered after the Covid pandemic, and now, many people ordering their favorite dishes online through Swiggy and Zomato. Depending on the region, the breakfast dishes in our country vary from state to state. However, 'Idli' is a very popular breakfast not only in the south, but across the country. Many people are fond of Idli as it is good for health as well as its tastes yummy with chutney and sambar.

Due to busy schedules, working couples, bachelors, and families, too, are ordering their favourite dishes. But, they will order food now and then, but surprisingly, a person has ordered more than 8,428 plates of idlis in a year. Leading food delivery platform Swiggy has released its annual report on the dish to mark 'World Idlis Day' on March 30. In a year, the man ordered Idlis worth Rs 6 lakhs.

Swiggy prepared this report after studying the Idli orders between March 30, 2022, and March 25, 2023. Swiggy delivered 3.3 crore plates of idlis during these 12 months. The company revealed that the orders came mostly from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. After that, Idli orders are highest from Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Pune.

Furthermore, a customer from Hyderabad has ordered idlis worth Rs 6 lakhs on their platform in a year, Swiggy stated. It said that the customer bought a total of 8,428 plates of Idlis from from its platform. It has been revealed that the person ordered Idlis not only from Hyderabad, but also from Bengaluru and Chennai. Meanwhile, the company said in its report that the majority of people bought masala dosa from Swiggy.