Hyderabad: The Department of Tourism is making arrangements to organize the International Kite and Sweet Festival from January 13 to 15 at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds here. On this occasion, Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao unveiled the poster of the International Kite Festival at a meeting held at the Begumpet Harita Plaza on Tuesday.

The minister said that the three-day festival will be organized to reflect upon the culture and traditions of Telangana. He said that 40 international kite flyers and 60 national kite club members from 16 countries will participate in the eagerly-awaited kite festival. Apart from these, there will be a sweets festival on the occasion. National and international sweets will be made available in the stalls set up by participants from different countries.

The tourism department officials have said that many stalls of handicrafts and handlooms are being set up at the kite festival venue. Along with this, there will be cultural programs and artists will give their performances. For the kite festival, visitors will have free entry. The organisers expect large crowds of admirers of kite flying to throng the venue during the three days of the festival.