Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the State throughout the day on Monday while the City received its one of the heaviest downpours in the evening. Several pockets in the City received rainfall of over 3 cm while most of them were reached that level in 30 minutes time after it began to rain at 5.30 pm.

At 7 pm, Charminar and Sarurnagar observatories recorded a rainfall of 4.78 cm and 4.4 cm respectively. In Miyapur, the rainfall recorded stood at 3.65 cm in six hours. The rainfall received was more than double of the capacity of the storm water drains in the City. The City's storm water drains can convey only up to 2 cm rainwater in an hour's time.

This led to water logging in various pockets of the City and the roads seemed like ponds. Knee-deep water flowed on the main road from Malakpet market on to the railway station. The traffic police diverted the vehicles through Golnaka as the Attapur, Chadarghat, and Musarambagh bridges over the Musi river due to water logging. A large number of vehicles were stuck in traffic in Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, and Hi-Tech City.

Highest rainfall- Husnabad in Siddipet district received the highest rainfall with 11.7 cm till 10 pm and Sagnem in Warangal district received 9 cm,. Mukundapuram of Suryapet district (8.4 cm), Dandumailaram of Rangareddy district (7.7 cm), Sivarampally in Hyderabad city (6.48), and Charminar in City (6.33 cm). Earlier, from 8.30 am on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday, 10 to 16 cm was recorded in many parts of the state in 24 hours. The highest rainfall registered is 16.1 cm in Velganur of Manchiryala district and 15.2 cm in Kamanpur of Peddapally district.

Red alert-The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for several districts and forecast moderate to heavy rain at most places over Telangana during the next few days. The weather bureau has warned of heavy to very heavy, with extremely heavy rain, at isolated places in several districts in the next three days.

More rains-IMD's seven day forecast and farmers' weather bulletin for Telangana issued Monday night forecast heavy to very heavy, with extremely heavy rain, as very likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from 8.30 AM of July 25 to 8.30 AM on July 28. The bulletin forecast heavy rain as likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from 8.30 AM of July 25 to 8.30 AM on July 29.

GHMC requests Hyderabadis to avoid unnecessary travel- Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has requested people in Hyderabad to avoid unnecessary travel and step outdoors only if essential. "The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are on alert and the citizens can reach out to GHMC over telephone for assistance," the EVDM Director said in a tweet.

'Stay safe'-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan too urged the people of Telangana to take note of the alert and stay safe 'as a precautionary measure.' GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal has instructed the Zonal Commissioners of the civic body to review the situation to prevent any loss of human life and property due to the heavy rain. She directed the EVDM personnel to take measures to drain out rainwater.