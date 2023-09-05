Hyderabad: Just as overnight heavy rains wrought havoc in Hyderabad city, the Weather office has issued 'Red Alert' for Tuesday. In view of rains, the Department of Education here in the State has announced a rain holiday for educational institutions.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has urged the Hyderabadis to stay at home and to contact their emergency services, when in need.

"Heavy rain alert for Hyderabad. Please don't step out of your home unless it's very essential for the next couple of hours. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance," the GHMC's Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing director wrote in a post in X.

The heavy downpours have resulted in the flooding of low-lying lying areas since Monday night. The heavy downpours on Tuesday morning has compounded the inundation problems in several areas across the city.

Motorists faced difficulties as the inundation led to slow moving of traffic in many roads some the Telangana State Transport services were stuck in the flood water and were helped by the Civic body teams involved in draining the flood water.

In Miyapur, 11.4 cm rains were recorded and is followed by Hydernagar(9.7 cm), Madhapur and Gachibowli (8.2 cm), Balaji Nagar (8.1 cm) and Lingampally, Boraband, and Shakipet (7.9 cm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

GHMC staff also meted out relief operations in many areas. Officials advised the city dwellers to be careful while passing by the manholes on roads.

The meteorological department issued a red alert in Hyderabad ahead of another hour of torrential rain in the city. Due to the heavy rain Hyderabad Collector announced a holiday for schools today.