Hyderabad (Telangana): A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in the Vanasthalipuram area of the city in the limits of the Rachakonda police Commissionerate in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

According to police officials, the blaze erupted at a furniture warehouse located on the Hasthinapuram Road. "Upon receiving the information, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they started the dousing operation," a senior police official said.

"The fire situation is under control now," the police official added. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage caused is yet to be ascertained.

On Friday afternoon, a huge fire broke at a photo-frame manufacturing unit in a multi-storied building near the Tirupati railway station in Andhra Pradesh. According to officials, firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the flames. In visuals which emerged from the site, flames could be seen coming out of the building.

Earlier on May 30, a fire broke out inside the 'Car O Man' garage of a second-hand car showroom at Gunti Jangaiah Nagar near the LB Nagar intersection in Hyderabad city at around 7.30 PM, police said. LB Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saishri had said that four cars were taken out safely, but 20 other cars were burnt to ashes. However, there was no loss of life reported in the incident. "We suspect that since cylinders were kept in the garage, loud noises were heard while the fire was raging," a senior police official had said.

